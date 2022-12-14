Get the Fortnite Guff Gringle outfit now through a special offer that requires you to load up the game through the Epic Games Launcher. You’ll need a PC to do this but GeForce Now provides a nice alternative if you’ve only got access to a mobile device. The Guff Gringle skin is a festive version of the classic Guff first released way back in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2. We’ve got no idea who or what Guff is, but they’re kind of cute and this skin makes them look like Santa Claus himself – perfect for Winterfest 2022 festivities. Here’s how you can get the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite, even if you don’t have access to a PC and the Epic Games Launcher.

How to get the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite

To get the festive Guff Gringle Fortnite Outfit for free, you just need to log in to Fortnite through the Epic Games Launcher from 6AM PST/9AM EST/2PM GMT/3PM CET on December 13, 2022, and 6AM PST/9AM EST/2PM GMT/3PM CET on January 3, 2023. Once you’ve launched the game, head over to the Item Shop and you’ll be able to redeem the Outfit at no cost. That’s it!



However, you can also get this skin via a mobile device thanks to GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service. All you need is a free membership for GeForce Now and a mobile device with GeForce Now installed, then you can queue to get access to a cloud gaming rig, link your Epic account, and load up Fortnite as usual. This is a good workaround for any Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch players as the Fortnite Guff Gringle Outfit does not appear to be available in the store or through some other offer. Just make sure that your console account is also merged with your relevant Epic account and then enjoy the rest of Fortnite Winterfest with this skin.