The Fortnite MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge tournament and rewards explained

The Fortnite MrBeast challenge tournament is on December 17th, and the player who wins will get a reward of one million dollars, with further Fortnite items to be one for those who get lesser placements. The Extreme Survival Challenge, part of an official Fortnite tie-in with Streamer/YouTuber MrBeast (or Mr Beast, depending on grammar preferences), is a limited-time and one-time contest where players have to earn Score, but will get an early chance to practice before the competition goes live. Whatever you're wondering about, we'll explain everything you need to know about the Fortnite MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge below.

How to play the Fortnite MrBeast Challenge tournament

Fortnite MrBeast tournament

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge is a tournament running on Sunday December 17 2022, and during this time will be an option in the Fortnite Competitive Row. It's specifically live during the following hours:

  • 12 PM ET to 3 PM ET (East Coast)
  • 9 AM PT to 12 PM PT (West Coast)
  • 5 PM GMT to 8 PM GMT (United Kingdom)
  • 6 PM ET to 9 PM ET (Europe)
Outside of this time there'll be no opportunity to play the Challenge, so players will have to bookmark these three hours if they want a chance at winning. 

Speaking of which, the contest involves going into the special island made for the MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge, and attempting to earn the most "score" in the process. This process requires you to "avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges", with the promotional material displaying complex in-game obstacle courses and similar gauntlets for players to navigate. 

These games last for a specific amount of time, and when they're over, your score is tallied up. The aim is to get the highest score possible, but it's worth clarifying that replaying matches will not increase your score cumulatively. The goal is to get the highest score in a single match within the three hour time period, rather than tallying up all that score over three hours. Fortnite will remember your best performance and that will be what is entered when the challenge is over.

Players don't have to go in blind, however. The MrBeast Extreme Survival Challenge island itself is currently live and playable, with players able to practice in advance of the competition on Sunday. Take some time to prepare before you go in for the best chance!

How to win the Fortnite MrBeast challenge rewards

Fortnite MrBeast tournament

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The MrBeast competition is decided by the players who have earned the most score, with two tiers of winners.

  • Top player/1st Place: 1 million dollars (USD)
  • Top 100,00 players: Beast Brella Umbrella (in-game Fortnite Cosmetic)

There are also new quest rewards and in-shop purchases related to MrBeast, going live over the next few days.

  • MrBeast gaming spray (quest reward)
  • MrBeast Survival Games loading screen (quest reward)
  • MrBeast bundle (shop)
  • MrBeast6000 bundle (shop)
  • Beast Blastin' Emote (shop)

Best of luck on winning the million itself - there's clearly going to be a lot of stiff competition. Best to leap into the practice island now and build up your skills as much as possible!

