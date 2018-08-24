Follow the treasure map found in Dusty Divot - Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenge

This week we get to follow the treasure map found in Dusty Divot for some free Battle Stars and a tick on Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges. This week the Fortnite Dusty Divot treasure map leads, more or less, to Dusty Divot.

This is the map as you find it, but of course you don't actually have to do that - you can just skip straight to where the red X is and grab the Battle Stars.

How to follow the treasure map found in Dusty Divot

There are several Easter Island heads scattered around the Fortnite map but the one you want has a moustache and it's near the warehouses at Dusty Divot. So let's go there...

1. Head to Dusty Divot

The Battle Star's a little north west of the warehouses at Dusty Divot, so when you jump factor in a little detour in that direction.

2. Look for the big stone head

You should see the big Easter Island stone head to the north west of Divot and the warehouses. Head that way but remember as you get closer that the Battle Stars are in the trees behind it.

3. Pick up the battle stars!

If there are any chests left by the head it might be worth grabbing them but chances are they'll be long gone while everyone's going for the stars. Instead, just head for the middle of the trees and grab your Battle Star reward.

Wondering what else might be on the way, here are the latest Fortnite leaks with rumours of Android exclusive skins, trap cages and an all new zipline.