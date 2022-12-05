Fortnite Chapter 4 gets My Hero Academia, Giannis, and MrBeast this month

Epic has confirmed Fortnite Chapter 4's next three big crossovers are launching this month, featuring anime and manga series My Hero Academia, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and YouTube star Jimmy 'MrBeast' Donaldson.

"Did you find everything during Fortnite Fracture?" Epic asks in a tweet. "There's more to come this month in Fortnite Chapter 4." The tweet includes a video featuring logos for MrBeast, My Hero Academia, and Giannis.

Did you find everything during #FortniteFracture? There's more to come this month in #FortniteChapter4... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BtRPQ2mSK3December 5, 2022 See more

It remains to be seen exactly which forms these crossovers will take this month. My Hero Academia protagonist Deku was featured very heavily in the Chapter 4 Season 1 launch trailer, appearing as a skin and using his Delaware Smash Air Force move, which will likely appear as a collectable item similar to Goku's kamehameha from the Dragon Ball crossover. (An All Might-themed pickaxe has also been spotted (opens in new tab).) There could be some smaller bits of MHA content in the game before we see those additions in full, however.

MrBeast appeared briefly (opens in new tab) in the Chapter 4 Season 1 cinematic trailer, hinting that he'll appear as a skin in-game. Numerous streamers have previously been immortalized in Fortnite skins as part of the game's Icon series, including Ninja, TheGrefg, and AliA.

Fortnite's Icon series also includes athletes like LeBron James and Naomi Osaka, and it seems this line is continuing with Giannis. We haven't seen any direct teasers for this one, though Giannis did make one fairly infamous comment about Fortnite a few years ago.

“I don’t play Fortnite either. I just foreplay at night 😉” pic.twitter.com/FKJS0vmSNuFebruary 14, 2019 See more

Fortnite Chapter 4 has some incredible new graphical features as part of its switch to the new version of Unreal Engine.