Fortnite My Hero Academia quests and how to beat them

Fortnite My Hero Academia is the latest crossover to hit the battle royale, and with it come a set of quests to complete for cosmetic rewards including several sprays and a cape. To beat them you'll need to acquire Deku's Smash, a powerful Mythic weapon similar to the Kamehameha seen during the previous Dragon Ball event, and rescue training dummies in the water, amongst other tasks in Fortnite. If you're ready to get started on these assignments, we've got a breakdown below for how to complete the Fortnite My Hero Academia quests, and the rewards you'll receive for beating them.

Fortnite My Hero Academia quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are currently six Fortnite My Hero Academia quests available in the game, with another four due to be added on December 23. Their requirements are:

Week 1

Rescue training dummies in the water (6)

Acquire Deku's Smash (1)

Damage opponents with explosives (500)

Time airborne using Fortnite Shockwave Hammer (20)





Week 2

TBC





Creative

Assist in Eliminating Opponents at the Hero Training Gym (5)

Earn points by securing Rescue Points at the Hero Training Gym (25)

How to acquire Deku's Smash in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two different ways to acquire Deku's Smash in Fortnite, with the first being to visit one of the Super-Functioning Vending Machines marked on the map above, where you can buy this powerful Mythic weapon for 250 bars.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The other method for getting Deku's Smash in Fortnite is to look out for the All Might Supply Drops falling from the sky during matches, which are marked with an All Might character icon on your map. Open up the crate and you should find Deku's Smash inside, along with various other useful supplies.

How to rescue training dummies in the water in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are six training dummies you need to rescue from the water in Fortnite, and we've marked all of their locations on the map above. To perform the rescue, simply approach the dummy in the water and then follow the prompt.

How to access the Hero Training Gym in Fortnite Creative

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Several of the Fortnite My Hero Academia quests can only be completed in the Hero Training Gym, which is found in Creative Mode. To access it, either open the Discover section from the main menu and scroll down to Epic's Picks, or enter Island Code 6917-7775-5190 on the appropriate screen.

Fortnite My Hero Academia rewards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are a total of four Fortnite My Hero Academia rewards available to be earned, and to add them to your locker you need to complete these tasks: