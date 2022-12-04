Fortnite Chapter 4 is now live.

As well as having switched to Unreal Engine 5.1, Fortnite (opens in new tab)'s latest chapter ushers in a "completely new island to explore, different ways to get around, and freshly-forged weapons, as well as a brand-new Battle Pass featuring Geralt of Rivia and Doom Slayer".

Because of the new development engine, Epic says Fortnite Battle Royale uses Unreal Engine 5’s newest features "such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution" so players can experience "next gen Fortnite".

As well as the new locations to explore, which include a castle called The Citadel, farmland in Frenzy Fields and Brutal Bastion, which is "nestled in the snowy mountains", we also have new augmented abilities to play with, too.

"At intervals in your match, you’ll be given a randomized choice of two Reality Augments to customize your play," Epic explains. "The longer you remain in the match, the more Reality Augments you’ll collect."

Augments include Light Fingers, which makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster, and Aerialist, which grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of your match.

As for that new Battle Pass? Buy it, and you'll get the "celestial-connected" Selene instantly, whilst Doom Slayer, The Ageless, and The Witcher's formidable Geralt - who'll arrive later in the season - will unlock as you progress through the ranks.

"Fortnite is absolutely wild," Heather wrote in her feature, In 2022, I finally stepped into Fortnite to play as Naruto and Han Solo (opens in new tab).

"I'm standing in Spawn Island as Naruto, waiting to begin my first proper Battle Royale session. Accompanied by my sibling who's using the Kakashi Hatake skin to complement mine, I take a moment to soak in the absurdity that surrounds me. Another player is running around with a giant hammer as Goku from Dragon Ball Z, while Daryl from The Walking Dead (opens in new tab) stands a short distance away. Then, as I parachute down from the Battle Bus and pick up some weapons, I see Naruto on my screen wielding a rifle.

"In all honesty, I can't believe this is actually happening – it's like I'm in some weird fever dream and I know I'm far from alone (opens in new tab) in thinking that."