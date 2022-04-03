Fortnite brings back building to its main modes

Epic Games has some good news for Fortnite 's building fans - it's back!

For two weeks, ​​building in the popular battle royale was "wiped out", and it was "up to the Resistance to get it back". Now it seems we've done enough to help The Seven "uncover the Imagined Orders nefarious plan" because building is back in the main mode, much to many fans' delight.

"Building Is Back - Play Your Way!" Epic Games said in its announcement over the weekend. "Sprint, climb, and smash your way to a Victory Royale whether you choose to build up in Fortnite Battle Royale or go no-builds in the new Fortnite Zero Build."

Epic Games kicked off Chapter 3 Season 2: Resistance by temporarily removing building from the game . The twist was revealed a couple of weeks back when the battle royale developer unveiled what's new in Chapter 3 Season 2 with the surprise announcement that all players will get a new Overshield now that building - a Fortnite staple - had been "wiped out" from the game's main modes.

If you're not a fan of building, however, don't panic; though some fans were disappointed at the removal of building, it's proven so popular with others, in fact, that Epic Games has now confirmed no-build mode Fortnite Zero Build is now a permanent fixture.

“Zero Build is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability”, Epic said in the announcement on the Epic Games website at the time, and confirmed that Zero Build is available in solo, duos, trios, and squads playlists and can be found in the game’s Discover menu.

