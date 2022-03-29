Epic announces Fortnite Zero Build - a permanent no-build mode

Fortnite’s no-build mode is now a permanent fixture.

A lot of Fortnite fans have embraced the battle royale’s building-free mode. So many, in fact, that’s it’s prompted Epic to release Fortnite Zero Build, a new permanent mode that removes the game’s building mechanics to focus on the fight.

“Zero Build is a pure test of weapon, item, and traversal ability”, reads the announcement on the Epic Games website.

In the absence of building, players will have the recharging Overshield as a defense. Other features, including Zip up Ascenders to access Blimps and Mantling, have also been added to Zero Build.

“Don’t forget to sprint between cover on your way to a Victory Royale!” says Epic.

Zero Build is available in solo, duos, trios, and squads playlists and can be found in the game’s Discover menu.

Building was taken out of Fortnite with the launch of Chapter 3 Season 2, and its removal has somewhat divided players. Some prefer the more strategic element building brings, while others enjoy the action-oriented nature of no-build.

But with the launch of Zero Build, the building feature will now be re-added to Fortnite’s main battle royale modes. So no matter which mode you prefer, Epic’s got you covered.

You can see Fortnite Zero Build in action in the trailer below.

In other Fortnite news, a new ‘sideloading’ law could see Fortnite back on iOS devices.

Whether you’ve yet to sample its battle royale delights or you’ve not played in a while, there’s never been a better time to jump into Fortnite. Here’s why you should play Fortnite in 2022.