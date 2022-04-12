For All Mankind season 3 teaser takes the action to Mars as release date announced

For All Mankind season 3 officially has a release date – the latest installment of the series is arriving on Apple TV Plus on June 10, according to a new teaser trailer released by the streamer.

The series tells the story of an alternate history where the Soviet Union beat the US to land on the Moon first and the space race doesn't end. The new season will also see "an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake" in the battle for space travel domination.

After another time jump, season 3 will kick off in the mid-'90s and, as hinted at in the season 2 finale, the focus of the space race has moved to Mars. The new teaser shows a team of astronauts on the Red Planet, as a voiceover says: "When united behind a common goal, there is nothing we cannot achieve."

The official synopsis for the new season reads: "Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion." The new season will consist of 10 episodes, with a new episode releasing every Friday.

Returning cast members include Joel Kinnaman as NASA astronaut Edward Baldwin, along with Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt. Meanwhile, Edi Gathegi joins the show as a new character named Dev Ayesa.