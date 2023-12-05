Following the Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase, criminally overlooked RPG Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is just $5 on Steam

Hot on the heels of the Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase, the first game is going cheap on Steam.

Released over a decade ago, the original Dragon's Dogma offers a sweeping adventure that pits players and their NPC 'Pawns' against all manner of fearsome fantasy creatures. The combat system is still one of the best there is, involving coordinated attacks and a lot of clambering up foes and taking them down Shadow of the Colossus-style.

It holds up tremendously well to this day, and with a highly promising sequel on the way and now offering a hefty discount on Steam, there's no better time to delve into this ambitious action RPG if you've not already done so.

Currently, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is 84% off on Steam, which brings it down to $4.79 for those in the US or £3.83 if you're in the UK. This version includes the base game and all previously released DLC, plus an additional area, Bitterblack Isle, where you'll find some of the most formidable enemies the game has to offer. The sale runs from now until December 12.

According to Capcom, Dragon's Dogma 2 is "four times the size" of the original game. Last week's showcase treated us to a look at how the sequel is shaping up and also revealed the release date: March 22, 2024. This didn't come as a huge surprise, given that the date had been leaked numerous times before it was officially announced. Additionally, Dragon's Dogma 2 looks set to be Capcom's first $70 game, and as well as the standard version, there's a slightly pricier Deluxe Edition which comes with extra in-game items.

For more on the highly anticipated sequel, check out our Dragon's Dogma 2 preview.