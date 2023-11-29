Dragon's Dogma 2 looks set to be Capcom's first $70 base game

Dragon's Dogma 2 looks set to be Capcom's first $70 base price game, but this price increase isn't directly translating to other regions around the world.

Yesterday, November 28, Capcom finally confirmed the Dragon's Dogma 2 release date as March 22, 2024 (right after it leaked for the second time). One detail that wasn't made crystal clear in the new showcase for the sequel was that the base retail price for Dragon's Dogma 2 is seemingly $70, which makes it Capcom's first $70 base game.

As you can see from the Dragon's Dogma 2 subreddit below, fans aren't best pleased by the news. "It was good while it lasted," reads one comment below. "There goes my Emergency Game Fund...lol" adds another user. One Canadian-based user claims that Dragon's Dogma 2's base price is a whopping $95CAD.

However, this $70 price point oddly doesn't translate to other regions. In the UK for example, the PS5 version of Dragon's Dogma 2 is priced at £60, according to the PlayStation Network Store, whereas other $70 games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart have also been priced at £70 for UK customers in the past. This price could well change before launch, it's worth pointing out.

Earlier this year, Capcom's boss said that game prices were "too low" (thanks, The Gamer). President Haruhiro Tsujimoto said that the current base price point of $60 just wasn't stacking up against the cost of developing games, which is probably why we're now seeing this price increase to $70 with Dragon's Dogma 2.

It's also worth mentioning that Dragon's Dogma 2 is Capcom's first new-gen exclusive console game. Other recent titles like Street Fighter 6 have released on both Xbox One/PS4 and Xbox Series X/S/PS5, whereas Dragon's Dogma 2 is going all-in on the new-gen tech for the latter of the two console generations.

