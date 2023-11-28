The Dragon's Dogma 2 release date is being announced today

Dragon's Dogma 2 is finally unveiling its release date later today.

As Capcom announced earlier this month, Dragon's Dogma 2 is getting a 15-minute showcase later today on November 28, and it's set to be an "info-packed" presentation. Thanks to game director Hideaki Itsuno, we know some of that info will be the Dragon's Dogma 2 release date, as per the director's tweet below.

It's almost here! Tomorrow, we will “formally” announce the release date.#DD2 #DragonsDogma2 https://t.co/CdbP41JFZoNovember 28, 2023 See more

And yes, in case you were confused, the showcase is taking place later today on November 28, and not tomorrow on November 29. The presentation technically doesn't take place until November 29 in Japan, so that's why there might be some confusion from the timing of Itsuno's tweet.

You can catch the full showcase just below. This should be our first time seeing an extended look at Dragon's Dogma 2 gameplay - we've seen very little gameplay from the sequel to the cult-classic RPG since it was first announced later year in June. Here's hoping for a showdown with some appropriately monstrous beasties.

We'd be remiss not to mention the fact that the Dragon's Dogma 2 release date seemingly leaked online earlier this month. Barely a few hours after Capcom announced the showcase, PEGI put up (and then rapidly deleted) a ratings listing revealing a March 22, 2024 release date for the sequel.

If that is the release date that's getting revealed later today, we've got just a few months to wait until we get our hands on the anticipated sequel. You can read up on our very own Dragon's Dogma 2 preview to see what we made of Capcom's latest when we played it for ourselves.

