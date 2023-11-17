Dragon's Dogma 2 release date seemingly leaked - right after Capcom announced a dedicated showcase for the RPG

The Dragon's Dogma 2 release date looks to have leaked, ahead of Capcom's big showcase later this month.

Earlier today, Capcom announced a Dragon's Dogma 2 showcase would be airing later this month on November 28, providing 15 minutes of new info on the sequel. Now, rating outfit PEGI looks to have leaked one of the announcements from the showcase: a release date of March 22, 2024.

The listing for Dragon's Dogma 2 has actually now been scrubbed from PEGI's website, roughly half an hour after it was listed. However, you can still see a screenshot of the listing over on ResetEra, and we managed to see all the details from the rating board for ourselves before it was pulled.

Just in case you were wondering, that's a reported release date of March 22 across all platforms for Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom won't pull a Monster Hunter Rise with this one - debuting the game on one platform before bringing it to other audiences on other systems later down the line.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a huge game for Capcom - its map is said to be four times the size of that of the original game. The first Dragon's Dogma has always been a bit of an underappreciated gem, especially among hardcore RPG fans out there, but that hasn't stopped the developer from seemingly going all-in on the sequel.

You can read our extensive Dragon's Dogma 2 preview from earlier this year to see what we made of the game when we played it for ourselves.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the titles across every platform that will be launching before Capcom's new game arrives at some point next year.