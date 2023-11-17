Dragon's Dogma 2 is getting a 15-minute "info-packed" livestream later this month

Long, long-awaited sequel Dragon’s Dogma 2 is showing off new gameplay in a 15-minute livestream later this month.

Publisher Capcom today announced that the showcase is scheduled for November 28 at 1 pm PT and 9 pm GMT, with director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi hosting the presentation. Capcom teases that the “info-packed” stream contains new gameplay reveals, which presumably means more of the Shadow of the Colossus-style monster climbing and/or slaying that we’ve come to love in the original cult-classic RPG.

The teaser clip itself (embedded above) even hosts not one but three towering giants. One has a player character leapfrog onto its face. The second casually stomps down a bridge. And a third poor dude lays head first in the mud. But the sequel's revamped magic, beautiful dark fantasy world (built in the Resident Evil engine), and of course its dragons also receive brief nods in the snippet.

Capcom seemingly has a ton to flaunt with Dragon's Dogma 2, which is said to be about four times the size of the first game's open world. The publisher recently held a nine-minute deep dive to reveal the game's new Vocations, or classes, so the upcoming stream should be our longest and most extensive peek thus far.

Dragon's Dogma 2 currently has no release date aside from an ambiguous "early 2024" window, meaning a more solid launch date reveal is also on the table as the new year speedily approaches. But at this point, I'm ready to simply open my wallet and hibernate until the occasionally overlooked Dragon's Dogma gets the sequel it deserves.

Our hands-on Dragon's Dogma 2 preview called it a "worthy and refined follow-up to the original," despite a few lingering reservations.