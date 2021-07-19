Save 40% on Fizban's Treasury of Dragons and find out why these monsters are so important to D&D lore

You can currently save 40% on Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, the brand-new Dungeons and Dragons sourcebook that promises to explain why these monsters are so crucial to the tabletop roleplaying game. Pre-order the book at Amazon and you'll be able to secure your copy at almost half-price ahead of its release this October 19, 2021.

Announced via D&D Live, Fizban's Treasury of Dragons is a one-stop-shop for all things draconic. What kinds of dragon are out there? Where can you find their lairs, and how do you beat them? As suggested by the book's name, these questions will be answered by "doddering archmage" Fizban the Fabulous - a hero from the classic Dragonlance setting. Although it won't explore Dragonlance itself, that doesn't mean we won't get a chance in the future; during a press briefing, the D&D team pointed out that it's still on to revisit some classic worlds in 2022.

That doesn't mean this book isn't full of deep cuts, though. Fizban's Treasury is reintroducing gem dragons to the game, and it also aims to delve into D&D lore by shedding light on the game's mythical 'First World' - the supposed birthplace of D&D's multiverse. Because legendary dragons Bahamut and Tiamat are involved, these events should demonstrate why these creatures are deserving of a place in the TRPG's title.

Naturally, the book also includes an extensive bestiary with tips for creating all kinds of drakes, treasure hoards, and campaigns involving both. In addition, new character options (such as draconic ancestries, not to mention dragon-themed subclasses for rangers or monks) will be available within the pages of Fizban's Treasury of Dragons.

More information will surface ahead of launch, so watch this space - it's likely that the book's creators want to get The Wild Beyond the Witchlight and Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos out of the way first.

Considering the fact that it was only recently announced, that massive 40% discount isn't one to be missed - you'll get one of the latest D&D books for almost half-price ahead of its October 19 release date.

