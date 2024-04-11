Five Nights at Freddy's sequel finally officially confirmed – and there's a release window

It's official: Five Nights at Freddy's is getting a sequel, and it's coming very soon.

"WE ARE CONFIRMING FOR THE FIRST TIME THAT THERE WILL BE A SEQUEL TO FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S, COMING FALL 2025," Blumhouse wrote on Twitter, which is the first official confirmation of a follow-up.

Star Josh Hutcherson has previously revealed a sequel is in the works, however. "I know they're in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible," he said back in January.

Plot details on the follow-up are unknown at the moment, though Blumhouse has also shared a tease that Jim Henson's Creature Shop is hard at work on something. Since this is the team that brought the animatronics from the first movie to life, it seems a safe bet that whatever they're cooking up has something to do with the sequel – and fans are pretty convinced that it's the antagonist Mangle.

The first movie adapted the first video game, but thanks to the games' complicated timelines, a straightforward adaptation of the second game in the series might not be so simple. We'll just have to wait and see how things work out – there's plenty of Five Nights at Freddy's lore to adapt, after all.

"I think we would all feel so fortunate to be able to continue making movies in this universe and with these characters," Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi previously told our sister publication SFX Magazine . "It'll all depend on how things go with this first one, but should we be lucky enough to make more I would absolutely want to be involved and would feel lucky to be included in those sequels, should they happen."

While you wait for fall 2025, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.