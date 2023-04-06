Five Nights at Freddy’s gets Halloween release date

Five Nights at Freddy’s, the horror film adaptation of the viral video game hit, is coming day-and-date to cinemas and streaming this October. Production company Blumhouse has also revealed a first look at the movie.

Producer Jason Blum tweeted (opens in new tab): "You asked and we delivered. #FNAFMovie is coming this Halloween on October 27. 2023." Much like Halloween Ends, Five Nights at Freddy’s will be available on streaming service Peacock on the same day it hits theaters.

On Instagram, Blumhouse posted an image from the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. In it, a lone figure is seen standing with animatronic mascot Freddy Fazbear outside his eponymous pizzeria. In the replies, cast member Kat Connor Sterling wrote, "Y’all aren’t even ready….We’ll see you guyssss sooonn." It has already been confirmed that the movie’s animatronics have been created by the legendary Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, while Five Nights at Freddy's will be directed by The Wind's Emma Tammi.

For the uninitiated (and scaredy-cats) among you, Five Nights at Freddy’s is a point-and-click game franchise created by developer Scott Cawthon. It features players navigating the pizza joint as a security guard across several night shifts, all while trying to avoid the animatronics – and jump scares. It gained cult acclaim upon release in 2014, becoming one of Twitch and YouTube’s most-popular word-of-mouth hits.

The plot’s synopsis hints that FNAF won’t stray too far from the source material. It reads: "The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through." The movie stars Josh Hutchinson, Matthew Lillard, and Mary Stuart Masterson.

