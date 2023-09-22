"F***ing heartbreaking": Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 patch adds Edgerunners easter eggs we aren't emotionally ready for

Cyberpunk 2077 has a new easter egg dedicated to Edgerunner's characters, and we really weren't ready for it.

As the succinct caption on the Reddit post below sums it up as, the entire thing is pretty "fucking heartbreaking." When Cyberpunk 2077's update 2.0 launched yesterday, September 21, it quietly introduced brand new easter eggs dedicated to all the fallen characters from the Edgerunners anime.

If you scan through the four images above, four graffiti murals are dedicated to the cast of Edgerunners. The first is dedicated to protagonist David Martinez, who tragically lost his life in the final episode of the anime series at the hands of Adam Smasher, fighting to give Lucy a chance to escape.

In fact, it seems like the murals are written from the perspective of Lucy herself. The second mural is dedicated to Gloria Martinez, the mother of David, who died in the first episode of the anime when she and David got caught in the middle of a shootout between two rival gangs on a highway.

The third mural is dedicated to three Edgerunners characters: Pilor, Dorio, and Maine, all members of Lucy and David's gang who died in the show's events. The fourth and final mural is a tribute to the beloved Rebecca, the gun-toting lolita who became one of the more memorable Edgerunners characters by the show's end.

Man, what a tribute to the fallen friends of Edgerunners. We were about to write that it's funny there wasn't a tribute to Kiwi, the gang member who betrayed David and company, but according to the comments on the Reddit post, there is a mural dedicated to Kiwi, that appropriately reads, "You taught me to never trust anyone in NC." Yeah, that'll about do it.

Cyberpunk 2077's update 2.0 is out now on all platforms, completely free for everyone. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the paid-for expansion starring Idris Elba as a secret government agent, doesn't launch until next week on September 26.

You can check out our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review to see what we made of CD Projekt Red's new expansion.