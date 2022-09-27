The final Halloween Ends trailer teases one last fight to the death

The final trailer for Halloween Ends is here, and we're ready to see Laurie Strode take back what's hers.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Laurie's granddaughter Allyson grabs her by the shoulders and tells her she's obsessed with death. Can you blame her? Halloween Ends picks up four years after the events of Halloween Ends, and sees Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) striving to exist in the wake of her daughter's murder at the hands of Michael (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle). Tired of being haunted for so many years, she decides to liberate herself once and for all and move forward. But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, the cycle of violence starts all over again.

"By the time you meet Laurie Strode, she has gotten help," Curtis told Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, headlined by Halloween Ends (opens in new tab). "Help to process the level of violence that has been perpetrated against her and her family. She’s done the work. And there’s a moment at the beginning of the movie where you actually meet Laurie – I’m not going to say she’s as innocent as she was back when she was a 17-year-old girl – but she has a layer of hope about her. That’s a beautiful place to start a really tragic, incredibly violent ending.”

Halloween Ends will make its world debut at Beyond Fest on October 11, before hitting theaters in North America on October 14. Simultaneously, Peacock subscribers will be able to stream the film for 60 days.

