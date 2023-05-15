How to complete all FIFA 23 Bundesliga Year In Review riddles

Need some FIFA 23 Bundesliga Year In Review riddles solutions? Hello! Everything you want is right here. This cheeky twist to the FIFA 23 norm sees you score XP for in-game achievements – but you’re only given cheeky clues as to how to do so. Wonder no more. We have the answers to all seven teasers, enabling you to grind your way to FIFA 23 TOTS Marcus Thuram. Be swift, though. All FIFA 23 Bundesliga Year In Review riddles need to be completed by 6pm UK time on Monday, May 22.

FIFA 23 Bundesliga year in review riddles solutions

Sting Like A Bee

Riddle: This team had a superb start to 2023 with a strong unbeaten streak in the league. Recreate their run to solve this riddle! You will require four players from that club in your starting 11.

Solution: Win 8 games with at least 4 Borussia Dortmund Players in your starting eleven.

Celebration at Mewa

Riddle: The outstanding display by this player proved instrumental in propelling his team towards a comfortable victory. Hats off to him! Can you solve this riddle?

Solution: Score 3 goals with an Austrian player.

Bavarian Victory

Riddle: The start of the season came packed with action, a one sided match with one team bagging half a dozen goals. Recreate their dominance to solve this riddle!

Solution: Score 6 goals in one match using a Bayern Munich player.

Terrific Tie

Riddle: Never give up! Even when it looks like it’s over, there is always a chance. This team showed their bullish side with this amazing late comeback! Can you solve this riddle?

Solution: Score 3 goals with RB Leipzig players.

Relegation Battle

Riddle: One team from the capital has had a tough season so far. Shoot them to their season win total at the end of matchday 31 to solve this riddle!

Solution: Score in a win using a Hertha Berlin player in 6 separate matches.

Top 5

Riddle: At the end of matchday 31, these 5 clubs were at the top of the table. Include two players from each of these clubs in your next 10 matches to solve this riddle!

Solution: Play 10 matches with 2 players from each of the following in your starting eleven: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin & Freiburg.

Iron Strength

Riddle: This team has delighted football fans with their amazing performance this season! This memorable match was important because it ended their 5 game winless streak. Can you solve this riddle?

Solution: Score 2 goals in a win using a Union Berlin player.

FIFA 23 Bundesliga year in review riddles rewards

Sting Like A Bee - Eight Bundesliga Players Pack

Celebration at Mewa - 2,500 XP

Bavarian Victory - 2,500 XP

Terrific Tie - Eleven 81+ Bundesliga Players Pack

Relegation Battle - 2,500 XP

Top 5 - Base Icon Gerd Müller

Iron Strength - TOTS Danilho Doekhi

Overall Reward - TOTS Marcus Thuram + Rare Players Pack

FIFA 23 Bundesliga year in review riddles – what’s next?

