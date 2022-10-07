How to play as the stars of Welcome to Wrexham in FIFA 23

By Ben Wilson
published

FIFA 23 Wrexham gives us Paul Mullin, but no Ryan Reynolds

(Image credit: EA)

Wrexham are in FIFA 23 despite falling short of their quest for league football last season. The Welsh side’s takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has been brilliantly documented in Disney Plus series Welcome To Wrexham, and if it’s made you attached to players such as Paul Mullin and Rob Lainton, you can leap into FIFA 23 and take them up the leagues. Below we take you through all the details and career mode ratings, in your FIFA 23 Wrexham guide.

Is there a Welcome to Wrexham FIFA 23 crossover?

(Image credit: EA)

Not a crossover with the Disney series per se, but Wrexham are in the game, and [as popularized in a hilarious Welcome To Wrexham scene] can be found in the Rest of World team list. This is their second consecutive appearance in the series, and they’re the only Vanarama National League side to be included. 

How can I play as Wrexham in FIFA 23?

(Image credit: EA)

Like FIFA 23 AFC Richmond, Wrexham are available in career mode, standard kick-off matches, online friendlies, and online seasons. And again, like Ted Lasso’s boys, if you select them in FIFA 23 career mode, you’re presented with a ‘Swap Team’ screen where you choose which side they replace in an existing league.

Wrexham’s home strip, away strip, and badge are also available as common bronze items in Ultimate Team. For search purposes they get assigned to their own bespoke division: ‘England Div 5’. You can get a closer look at the pretty red-and-white grab in our best FIFA 23 kits guide. 

Are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in FIFA 23?

(Image credit: EA)

Sadly not. In a further blow, almost everyone in the Wrexham squad has a generic likeness. The one exception is young midfielder Thomas O’Connor. He received a headscan during a three-year spell with Premier League side Southampton, and it’s remained in the game despite him dropping down the leagues. So you do get one proper starhead when taking charge of the Welsh side.

Is the Wrexham stadium in FIFA 23?

(Image credit: EA)

Nope. Again, this was easier with AFC Richmond, as Nelson Road is simply a rebranded version of Selhurst Park – which has been in the series for years. Sadly, there’s no way to utilize the Racecourse Ground in FIFA 23. Instead, Wrexham are assigned to Crown Lane. You can see all the new grounds that have been added in our FIFA 23 stadiums guide. 

What are the Wrexham player ratings in career mode?

(Image credit: EA)

This is the Wrexham squad in FIFA 23, with current and potential ratings. Looking to add bargains to your squad? Then you need GR’s FIFA 23 signings guide.

NamePositionRatingPotential
Paul MullinST 6768
Elliot Lee ST65 66
Aaron HaydenCB64 68
Jordan Tunnicliffe CB64 64
Jordan Davies CM 64 69
Ollie Palmer ST6464
Ben Tozer CB64 64
Anthony Forde RWB 63 63
Thomas O’Connor CDM6368
Mark Howard GK6363
Luke YoungCDM6262
Harry Lennon CB 6162
Callum McFadzean LWB6161
Rob Lainton GK 6161
James Jones CM6162
Rory Watson GKGK6163
Bryce Hosannah RWB 60 65
Max Cleworth CB 6071
Reece Hall-Johnson RWB5959
Jacob Mendy LWB 5962
Liam McAlinden ST 5959
Christian DibbleGK5859
Sam Dalby ST5662
Jake BickerstaffST5565
Ryan AustinCB5467
Dan DaviesLWB5269
Tom Jenkins CM5163
Kai Evans CAM5062
