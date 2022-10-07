How to play as the stars of Welcome to Wrexham in FIFA 23

Wrexham are in FIFA 23 despite falling short of their quest for league football last season. The Welsh side’s takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has been brilliantly documented in Disney Plus series Welcome To Wrexham, and if it’s made you attached to players such as Paul Mullin and Rob Lainton, you can leap into FIFA 23 and take them up the leagues. Below we take you through all the details and career mode ratings, in your FIFA 23 Wrexham guide.

Is there a Welcome to Wrexham FIFA 23 crossover?

Not a crossover with the Disney series per se, but Wrexham are in the game, and [as popularized in a hilarious Welcome To Wrexham scene] can be found in the Rest of World team list. This is their second consecutive appearance in the series, and they’re the only Vanarama National League side to be included.

How can I play as Wrexham in FIFA 23?

Like FIFA 23 AFC Richmond, Wrexham are available in career mode, standard kick-off matches, online friendlies, and online seasons. And again, like Ted Lasso’s boys, if you select them in FIFA 23 career mode, you’re presented with a ‘Swap Team’ screen where you choose which side they replace in an existing league.

Wrexham’s home strip, away strip, and badge are also available as common bronze items in Ultimate Team. For search purposes they get assigned to their own bespoke division: ‘England Div 5’. You can get a closer look at the pretty red-and-white grab in our best FIFA 23 kits guide.

Are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in FIFA 23?

Sadly not. In a further blow, almost everyone in the Wrexham squad has a generic likeness. The one exception is young midfielder Thomas O’Connor. He received a headscan during a three-year spell with Premier League side Southampton, and it’s remained in the game despite him dropping down the leagues. So you do get one proper starhead when taking charge of the Welsh side.

Is the Wrexham stadium in FIFA 23?

Nope. Again, this was easier with AFC Richmond, as Nelson Road is simply a rebranded version of Selhurst Park – which has been in the series for years. Sadly, there’s no way to utilize the Racecourse Ground in FIFA 23. Instead, Wrexham are assigned to Crown Lane. You can see all the new grounds that have been added in our FIFA 23 stadiums guide.

What are the Wrexham player ratings in career mode?

This is the Wrexham squad in FIFA 23, with current and potential ratings. Looking to add bargains to your squad? Then you need GR’s FIFA 23 signings guide.