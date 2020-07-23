FIFA 21 release date confirmed for October

FIFA 21's release date has been confirmed for October 6, alongside a new reveal trailer.



The new clip, which you can see above, is narrated by French icon Eric Cantona, who coincidentally, will also be Fifa Ultimate Team Icon in this year's game.



It also puts the emphasis on working as a team, which is no surprise considering that this entry is bringing Co-op to Fifa Ultimate Team. Now, players will be to"join forces in both Division Rivals and Squad Battles to earn weekly progress, and work towards brand new Co-Op Objectives that reward playing together beyond winning on the pitch," EA's official site confirmed.

Fans of Career Mode should also get excited, as EA has announced a slew of updates and improvements that should improve the experience for long-term FIFA fans. Chief among this is enhanced opposition AI, which "sees opponents approach games with more intelligence in both defence and attack," which EA promises will "create more informed AI decision-making in marking, tackling, passing and dribbling to present you with more challenges during each match and keep your Career fresh from game to game.

Don't worry, we won't have to wait too much longer to learn more about this year's game, as a full reveal is planned for August, according to the game's official website.

While we wait to see when the PS5 and Xbox Series X will launch, the good news for FIFA fans is that they'll be able to upgrade their PS4 and Xbox One copies of the game for free, as well as carrying across their FUT clubs to their next-gen consoles as well.



