FIFA 21 FUT Birthday guide: Vardy and Lucas get new 89+ rated cards

It’s party time in EA’s supermassive football series with the arrival of FIFA 21 FUT Birthday. Now a regular March tradition, the FIFA 21 campaign mixes new cards with time-limited SBCs and even the odd freebie – although you’ll have to fork out a fair few in-game coins for Jamie Vardy’s upgraded, 91-rated FUT birthday item. How does it all work, and where you can you get a full list of cards? Both of those questions are comprehensively covered by your FIFA 21 FUT Birthday guide.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday: what new cards are available?

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday kicked off on Friday, March 26, with eleven new player items dropped into packs from 6pm (UK time) onwards. The top-rated was Liverpool midfielder Thiago, with a new OVR of 92 – and new passing and dribbling stats of 91 and 94 respectively. However, two other Premier League players proved even more highly sought after.

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy received a 91-rated upgrade, with a 92 pace rating – little wonder it was retailing at 1.1 million coins on the transfer market 24 hours later. Tottenham winger Lucas received a position switch to CAM which proved even more popular: that 89-rated card was a pricey 1.3 million to buy as of Saturday, March 27 (all prices pertain to the PS4 version of the game).

There’s an extra wrinkle to all of these cards. In addition to receiving a stats boost and/or position change, each player receives a 5-star upgrade to his skill move or weak foot rating. Thiago gets 5 stars in both of those departments, Vardy gets a 5-star weak foot, and Lucas gets a 5-star skills set.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Team 2, adding even more players to packs, is expected on Friday, April 2.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday: how else can I get new players?

As well as the eleven FIFA 21 FUT Birthday cards launched in packs, veteran Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar became available as an in-game objectives reward. To earn him you need to complete five tasks within one week of the campaign’s start, such as winning seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. His 90-rated card boasts 87 pace, 92 shooting, and 87 physicality.

Another long-time Bundesliga favourite, Lukas Podolski – who now plies his trade for Turkish side Antalyaspor – received a 90-rated card as a Squad Building Challenges objective. Unlocking his card requires the submission of squads featuring FC Bayern and German players, and according to Futbin sets you back around 187,000 as of Saturday, March 27.

Further objectives challenges and SBCs are expected throughout the FUT Birthday campaign. We’ll update this guide to incorporate them on Friday, April 2.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday: what happened to Icon Swaps 2?

The second set of FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 2 tokens were expected to arrive at the same time as FUT Birthday, but mysteriously delayed without explanation. However, an in-game advertising screen reveals that the delay is only a short one: new Icon Swaps tokens are available for collection from 6pm on Monday, March 29, finally giving you the chance to complete your trades for Roberto Baggio or Emilio Butragueno.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday: what free stuff do I get?

Every FIFA 21 player earns a pack-based FUT Birthday reward based on how many days they’ve played the game since its launch date of 9 October. The list of these rewards is below, and you have until 6pm on April 9 to log in and automatically claim.

22-66 days played: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

67-112 days played: Prime Gold Players Pack

113-145 days played: Rare Mega Pack

146 days played: Ultimate Pack

As an example of what you might get, my Rare Mega Pack included Gonzalo Higuain (ST, Inter Miami, 83), Nick Pope (GK, Burnley, 82), and Andre-Pierre Gignac (ST, Tigres, 81) as its best items. Disappointing, but all part of the ‘win some, lose some’ digital roulette wheel that is Ultimate Team.

Is there a full list of FIFA 21 FUT Birthday cards?

Yes and, as has become traditional during campaigns such as FIFA 21 What If and FIFA 21 Freeze, GR+ has assembled it below. This list is correct as of Saturday, March 27, and will be updated again following the release of FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Team 2 on Friday, April 2.