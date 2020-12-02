FIFA 21 dual entitlement guide: how to switch to PS5 or Xbox Series X for free

FIFA 21 dual entitlement means there’s no need to fork out for two copies of the same football game when planning a next-gen kickabout. Already own FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One? Then you’re sorted for PS5 or Xbox Series X too. How does it all work, and what data carries over in the switch between machines? All is explained in GR’s FIFA 21 dual entitlement guide.

How does FIFA 21 dual entitlement work?

FIFA 21 dual entitlement is a new introduction to the series this year, pertaining to its switch from Gen-4 to Gen-5 consoles. Essentially, it means that by buying the game on PS4 or Xbox One, you’re also buying it on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

From Friday 4 December, placing a PS4 FIFA 21 disc into the PS5 enables you to download the digital next-gen edition free of charge. Similarly, placing the Xbox One version of FIFA 21 into an Xbox Series X will unlock the next-gen version as a digital download.

What if my next-gen console doesn’t have a disc drive?

Owners of the PS5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S are still able to claim the free upgrade, but it requires a little more groundwork. Specifically, you need to get in touch with EA.

“You will need to contact EA support at help.ea.com to validate your purchase using your EA account information to receive your free upgrade,” says the game’s publisher.

How much is FIFA 21 dual entitlement?

FIFA 21 dual entitlement is completely free, so long as you’ve already purchased the game on PS4 or Xbox One, or do so any time between now and the release of FIFA 22.

What data transfers with FIFA 21 dual entitlement?

Your Ultimate Team and Volta data all ports over to the newer format automatically. Controversially, however, career mode saves are locked to each specific console generation.

“In all reality, [considering] the cost in terms of time to port career mode saves to Gen-5… we had to make a choice on how to invest that time in an annual cycle, and we felt it was better spent making new career mode features for both generations,” explains executive producer Aaron McHardy. “We put a whole lot into career mode this year. Ultimate Team and Volta are server-based modes, making it a lot more in our control for those modes to progress across either generation. We had to make a tough call on what to trade off, with regards to time.”

Similarly, online seasons, co-op seasons and Pro Clubs progress cannot be switched between consoles.

Do I lose my data on the old format?

No. In fact you can switch back and forth from PS5 to PS4, or Xbox Series X to Xbox One, and back as many times as you wish. However, you cannot switch between PlayStation and Microsoft consoles. The Nintendo Switch and PC versions of FIFA 21 do not have any dual entitlement functionality.

How long does FIFA 21 dual entitlement last?

FIFA 21 dual entitlement lasts until the release date of FIFA 22, likely in late September 2021.

