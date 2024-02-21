The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off remake from the makers of Cobra Kai finally finds a director

Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spin-off movie has finally found its director.

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, David Katzenberg is set to direct Sam and Victor’s Day Off, the follow-up to John Hughes’ original 1986 classic.

Just like its predecessor, the new movie takes place on a single day, but instead of following the cocky teens, the new film centers on the unnamed valets from the original story who took the infamous Ferrari for a joyride.

Katzenberg is known for directing and producing the popular ABC ‘80s-themed sitcom The Goldbergs, which makes him a rather suitable candidate for the Day Off reimagining. The team also includes producers Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, known for co-creating the popular Netflix show Cobra Kai , which is a spin-off from cult classic The Karate Kid.

Written and directed by Hughes, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off follows teen Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), who alongside his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck), and girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara), decides to ditch school and cause havoc in Chicago. The film follows their day of skiving and excursions, from taking Cameron’s father’s Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder out for a ride, to prank-calling their school principal.

The two valets, played by Richard Edson and Larry Flash Jenkins, play a small role in the original movie, but the spin-off will explore their story further and detail what really happened when they decided to take the beloved car without permission.