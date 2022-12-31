Fate/Samurai Remnant is a new action RPG coming to the Fate series next year

Surprise! Koei Tecmo has announced new Fate series game, Fate/Samurai Remnant, will launch in 2023.

The action RPG is being developed by Koei Tecmo alongside Omega Force - which is best known for the Dynasty Warriors series - and Kou Shabusawa. It's expected to release on PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch by the end of next year.

But why read about it when you can see the action for yourself? It's not long, granted, but here's a two-minute teaser trailer to give you an idea of what's in store:

Koei Tecmo has even launched a mini-site to accompany the announcement (opens in new tab), too, but aside from the teaser, there's very little else known about the action RPG… for now, anyways. As always, we'll keep you posted when that changes.

As for what else is coming in 2023?

"There are so many new games for 2023 confirmed that we have a feeling it's going to be a very special year for video games," we wrote in our bumper round-up of the games releasing in 2023 (opens in new tab).

"Between massive new IPs and long-awaited sequels, there's a lot helping to set the stage for the PS5 and Xbox Series X to really show what they are capable of. Naturally, there are plenty of awesome upcoming PC games (opens in new tab) coming to – 2023 is going to be a banner year for the video game industry."

It includes a cheeky mention of Wild Hearts (opens in new tab), which is EA's attempt to dethrone the massively popular MMORPG, Monster Hunter. In development at Omega Force, Wild Hearts is a big and beautiful hunting game where you and two of your friends will need to gear up, survey your surroundings, and then battle until your last against some truly impressive monsters. We can't wait to see more of it in action.