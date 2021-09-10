Far Cry 6 roadmap reveals Stranger Things crossover, special operations, and more

A Far Cry 6 Stranger Things crossover is coming, and you'll be able to play it for free as part of the open-world shooter's continued content plans.

Ubisoft unveiled the Far Cry 6 post-launch content roadmap today, including both free updates like the Stranger Things tie in and previously teased Special Operations, as well as paid Season Pass DLC which let you plunge into the psyches of three villains from previous Far Cry games.

Ubisoft is keeping details of the Far Cry 6 and Stranger Things crossover scant for now - though it does make you wonder if we'll see Far Cry 6 on Netflix's gaming service some day - but we know it will be preceded by crossover missions with Danny Trejo and the Rambo franchise. That's Danny Trejo the actor, not any particular character he's performed on screen: he's here to sell tacos to the good people of Yara, and he isn't going to let any fascist troopers get in his way.

Other free content will include six special operations where players must remove volatile chemical weapons from new facilities around the world, and "weekly insurgencies" introducing new threats players can eliminate to earn fresh gear.

Meanwhile, if you pick up the Season Pass you'll be able to play through three episodes set within the minds of Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. Each one plays out in a roguelite style, meaning you can expect to die and start over in a fresh playthrough several times, and they all support full co-op just like the main campaign. As an added bonus, you'll also get a copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon as part of the season pass.