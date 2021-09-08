Far Cry 6 overview trailer teases a Jurassic Park-like special operation

The new Far Cry 6 game overview trailer will tell you everything you need to know before you join the Yaran revolution next month.

The roughly six-and-a-half minute trailer sets up the Castillo dictatorship and the disparate array of resistance groups you'll need to unite if you have any hope of overthrowing it. Of course, main character Dani Rojas doesn't start off as a revolutionary icon - they just want to escape Yara before it gets even worse - but things start snowballing when Anton Castillo catches his son trying to sneak out on the same boat.

Somehow Dani escapes with their life, and from then on the tropical island of Yara is yours to explore. Ubisoft calls it "the richest Far Cry world yet," filled with potential allies to recruit and a variety missions to undertake.

It sounds like you'll go even further afield in "special operations" that target parts of Castillo's global network, including one that looks like a knock-off Jurassic Park. We can only hope that Castillo isn't employing resurrected velociraptors for guard duty. Or maybe that he is employing resurrected velociraptors, if it meant we could recruit one as an animal companion...

Far Cry 6 is set to hit PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia on October 7 - and if you pick up a last-gen edition, you'll be able to upgrade to its new-gen counterpart at no additional charge.