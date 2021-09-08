Far Cry 6 free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade confirmed

Far Cry 6 will offer free new-gen upgrades for players on both PlayStation and Xbox.

Ubisoft has confirmed that its new chaotic shooter will offer free upgrades for players on both console platforms. So whether you're buying Far Cry 6 on PS4 or Xbox One when it launches next month in October, you're guaranteed a free upgrade to the PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S version of the game, no matter which edition of the game you purchase.

Buy Far Cry 6 on Xbox One or PlayStation®️4 game and upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation®️5 version at no additional cost.September 7, 2021 See more

This announcement from Ubisoft follows just a few days after Sony reneged on one of its new-gen upgrade promises. You might recall that PlayStation announced last year in September that Horizon Forbidden West would allow players to upgrade their PS4 versions of the game to the PS5 version at no extra charge.

Just last week however, PlayStation reversed this policy, announcing that those who wanted to upgrade their PS4 versions of Horizon Forbidden West would need to purchase either the Digital Deluxe, Collector's, or Regalla Editions of the game, the cheapest of which retails for $80/£80. After widespread criticism, PlayStation walked this announcement back, pledging to uphold their previous policy of free new-gen upgrades for Horizon Forbidden West.

As for Far Cry 6 though, Ubisoft is guaranteeing free upgrades for all players on both platforms - a signficantly more simple position. The next entry in Ubisoft's shooter series launches on October 7, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia.

For what we thought of our time with Ubisoft's new game earlier this month, head over to our Far Cry 6 preview for more.