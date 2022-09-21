Marvel hires Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer to write new Fantastic Four movie

Marvel has hired writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer to write the new Fantastic Four movie, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports.

The news comes just one month after Matt Shakman signed on to direct, which was officially confirmed at D23. Spider-Man director Jon Watts was originally set to helm, but after the hugely successful Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the filmmaker wants to take a little bit of a break from the MCU. We don't blame him.

Together, Kaplan and Springer have penned The Last of the Great Romantics, and the forthcoming comedy-dramas K-Pop: Lost in America and Disaster Wedding – the latter of which is set to be directed by Palm Springs helmer Max Barbakow.

The first two Fantastic Four films, which come from a pre-MCU era, starred Chris Evans, Miles Teller, and Jessica Alba. While no new casting has been confirmed, John Krasinski did make a surprise appearance as an alternate universe version of Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Alternate or not, this cameo marked the first official appearance of Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – something that many fans felt was long overdue.

Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024 – kicking off Marvel Phase 6. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will follow.

