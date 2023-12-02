First Fallout TV show trailer takes us out of the vault and into post-apocalyptic chaos

Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for its coming Fallout TV show at Brazil's CCXP – and holy crap, it's epic.

The brief clip sees Lucy (Ella Purnell), leave the underground vault she's always known for the very first time. "You need to go home," a voice says. "Vault dwellers are an endangered species. I do not think you'd be willing to do what it takes to survive up here." We then cut to a dog tearing apart a giant – like, knee-high – insect. The same dog reappears with a human hand in its mouth – and honestly, it's kind of cute. Nat King Cole's "I Don't Want to See Tomorrow" plays over a montage of action-packed clips, including a gory shootout breaks out between Walton Goggin's cowboy-style Ghoul. The trailer then ends on what appears to be the fateful nuclear explosion that began the Great War of 2077.

The action-drama, based on the wildly popular video game franchise of the same name, takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles that has been ravaged by nuclear war. Purnell plays a Vault dweller named Lucy, with Kyle MacLachlan as Hank, her Overseer. After a global nuclear war takes place in 2077, the series then fast-forwards to 219 years later and sees Lucy, who has lived her entire life in a vault deep underground, forced to come up to the surface for the very first time.

The trailer comes just days after Prime Video released a first look at the TV series. Created by Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the cast includes Mike Doyle, Moises Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jondes, Aaron Moten, Johnny Pemberton, Cherien Dabis, Dale Dickey, and Maty Cardarople. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner (Tomb Raider) will serve as showrunners.

Bethesda director Todd Howard previously revealed that everything in the Fallout TV show is canon, so video game fans can rejoice that the new adaptation won't stray too far from the original story.

Fallout premieres April 12, 2024 exclusively on Prime Video. For more, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.