Fallout TV show trailer gets right into the strangeness of post-apocalyptic LA with doo-wop, ghouls, and robots – and confirms earlier release date

The first trailer for Fallout has arrived – and we are so ready.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, a Vault dweller named Lucy (Ella Purnell) takes her first trip up to the surface. Innocent as ever, she asks the woman behind the counter of a store, "Can you tell me what happened over the last 200 years?"

A montage of clips, set to 1941 doo-wop song "I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire," shows us the ruins of a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles in 2296 – and all the terrifying beings who inhabit it. Lucy has multiple run-ins with The Ghoul, played by Walton Goggins, who – despite his terrifying appearance – seems to be more of antihero than a straight-up antagonist. Did we mention a robot tries to harvest her organs?

It's worth noting that Goggins' Ghoul wasn't always that way, and started out as an actor before the Great War hit. The trailer begins with Goggins' character, pre-Ghoul, in an advertisement that urges citizens to buy their very own Vault – less they perish in the forthcoming nuclear attack.

The live-action video game adaptation was created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner and developed by Westword creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. The cast includes Mike Doyle, Xelia Mendes-Jondes, Aaron Moten, Johnny Pemberton, Zach Cherry, Moises Arias, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Bethesda director Todd Howard, who serves as an executive producer, said he views the show as canon to the franchise – so fans need not worry as to whether the show will stray too far from the original source material.

Fallout premieres April 11, 2024 exclusively on Prime Video. For more, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies or our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now.