Expect more great songs in The Witcher season 2, hints showrunner

Toss a Coin to Your Witcher: brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before.

And there's plenty more where that came from.

Jaskier's infuriatingly catchy earworm from the first season of The Witcher burrowed deep and had everyone humming for weeks after the Netflix series' release.

Now Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner of The Witcher, has told assembled press at the Television Critics Association that The Witcher season 2 will contain some "pretty great songs." (via Collider)

It's confirmed that Joey Batey's Jaskier – now properly aged-up after the various time jumps in the first season – will be crooning some tunes. That even includes a "great moment" for Anya Chalotra's Yennefer. Duet, anyone?

"I'm excited for you all to see that bit," Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, added.

Hissrich also doubled down (H/T Decider's Alex Zalben) on the fact that multiple timelines wouldn't be a factor this season, which drops on Netflix this December.

Hissrich told GamesRadar+ back during the first season's launch in 2019 that season two would be "more focused." We now have a greater idea of what that entails as the show will instead instead "move Ciri's story back and forth in time, mostly in her head."

The Witcher isn't just bringing the tunes in future. A new animated prequel, Nightmare of the Wolf, lands on August 23 and charts the early years of Geralt's mentor, Vesemir. Another prequel, Blood Origin, has also just rounded out its cast with 10 new actors and has begun filming. Plenty of material for Jaskier, then.

The Witcher season 2 is streaming on Netflix from December 17. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with more of the best Netflix shows.