Exclusive reveal: Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka's Clone Trooper helmet

It feels like everything's coming up Ahsoka right now thanks to hype surrounding her show, and that extends to merch with this new Star Wars The Black Series helmet. As part of Star Wars Celebration, we can exclusively reveal that a wearable replica of Ahsoka's Clone Trooper helmet is on the way.

Based on a pattern used by the clones assigned to her during The Clone Wars season 7, Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Premium Electronic Helmet is a more realistic version of that animated design. Besides extensive weathering that makes it look as if it's seen battle, it features voice distortion so that you can sound like a Clone Trooper whilst wearing it.

You can take a look at the helmet yourself below. It'll be available Autumn 2023 for £139.99 and will be available for pre-order at 6pm GMT on April 11 via Amazon and Hasbro Pulse. US pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Here's the official product description:

"During the Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano asked the Jedi to help a besieged Mandalore. Though little Republic support could be spared, a 501st Clone Trooper division pledged their loyalty to Ahsoka, demonstrated by their repainted helmets. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium roleplay, AHSOKA’S CLONE TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Features premium deco, realistic detail, series-inspired design and electronic voice distortion so fans and collectors can have their voice to sound just like a Clone Trooper."

Although it's modelled on the first official Star Wars The Black Series Clone Trooper helmet, that orange paintwork gives it a strong identity of its own. As well as capturing that rough, by-hand look (the clones put this paintjob together on very short notice in the series, after all), some weathering has been added to the front and sides that clearly suggests the wearer of the helmet has seen battle. These aren't shiny new clones off the Kamino assembly line; they're combat-hardened, and the result is more akin to The Black Series Bo-Katan helmet (that one stood out thanks to surprisingly convincing blaster scores, dings, and scratches).

