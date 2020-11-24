Every winner at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 have officially finished, with The Last of Us 2 taking home a record-breaking 6 trophies. If you missed the show, don't fret, we've rounded up all the winners here, so you can see which games took home every prize awarded.

Outside of the mammoth sweep for The Last of Us 2, other big winners included Hades, which came away with Best Indie and Critic's Choice Award, as well as Fall Guys, which took the crown for Best Family Game and Best Mutliplayer Game.

With the showcase hosted this year by Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham, fans also got to see the venerable voice actors give the Best Performance award to their Avengers co-star Sandra Saad, who played Kamala Khan in Square-Enix's superhero smash-up.

Here's the list you've been after though, with the Golden Joystick winners in full.

Every Golden Joystick Award 2020 winner

Best Storytelling - The Last of Us 2

Best Multiplayer Game - Fall Guys

Best Visual Design - The Last of Us 2

Best Game Expansion - No Man's Sky: Origins

Mobile Game of the Year - Lego Builder's Journey

Best Audio - The Last of Us 2

Best Indie Game - Hades

Still Playing - Minecraft

Studio of the Year - Naughty Dog

Esports Game of the Year - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Best New Streamer / Broadcaster - iamBrandon

Best Family Game - Fall Guys

Best Gaming Community - Minecraft

Best Performer - Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan)

Breakthrough Award - Innersloth (Among Us)

Outstanding Contribution - The Gaming Industry

PC Game of the Year - Death Stranding

Best Gaming Hardware - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

PlayStation Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2

Xbox Game of the Year - Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Nintendo Game of the Year - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Most Wanted Game - God of War: Ragnarok

Critic's Choice - Hades

Ultimate Game of the Year - The Last of Us 2