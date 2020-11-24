The votes are in and iamBrandon is the winner of the best new streamer/broadcaster at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

Huge congratulations to iamBrandon who is the winner of the best new streamer/broadcaster at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

The category celebrates some of the most exciting new talents in the streaming space, and this year has been host to so many amazing creators on a variety of different platforms that continues to grow all the time. From Twitch streamers to Facebook Gaming broadcasters, and much more besides, there are some truly incredible rising stars and emerging names.

Put to the public vote, Twitch variety streamer and Reverb Games influencer relations manager iamBrandon has won this year's Golden Joystick award.

You can see the full list of nominees below:

With a strong focus on community, Brandon is the creator behind Twitch Chicago, a Twitch support network that brings together streamers based in Chicago. As a variety streamer, iamBrandon has hosted podcasts and regularly streams on Twitch to a growing and engaged community. Outside of streaming, Brandon has also been making an impact as a championing voice for diversity in the games industry and beyond. Many congratulations to Brandon for all of the excellent work and achievements so far.

Congratulations also need to go to the line-up of incredible nominees who made the shortlist this year. There's some truly amazing new talent right now, with so many creators doing wonderful work and growing enthusiastic and welcoming audiences and communities. We wish each and everyone continued success in the future.