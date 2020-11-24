The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 recognizes Outstanding Contributions from Itch.io, EA, and more

In 2020, the Golden Joystick Awards wanted to recognize the people and companies having a positive impact on the world and to spread the word about their hard work. This year's Golden Joystick Awards Outstanding Contributions include projects from studios large and small, and inspiring examples of gamers doing good.

You can see more in the video above from our various honorees. There's Itch.io's Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality which raised over $8 million dollars for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund. 11 Bit Studios supported the Humane Society International with its Children of Morta "Paws and Claws" DLC, and the charity War Child with a special This War of Mine DLC pack.

EA did its part during the pandemic with its Stay and Play initiative, encouraging fans to stay home and play together, enforcing the message of social distancing while finding ways to connect virtually. Screenwriter, author, and former editor-in-chief of PC Garner did his part keeping us all sane in lockdown with the creation of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons based chatshow, Animal Talking, and featured guests like Elijah Wood and Selena Gomez.

Mediatonic used the success of its hit Fall Guys to raise over $1 million for SpecialEffect, a charity dedicated to helping those with physical disabilities access the world of gaming, while Team 17 – home of Overcooked and Worms Rumble – has been recognized for its work bring new accessibility options to its games.

We thank you and everyone who has worked so hard to make the world a better place in this difficult year. There are far too many charities and initiatives to mention in one video, and we'll be doing our best to maintain an ongoing list of valuable causes at GamesRadar.com.