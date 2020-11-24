The Last of Us 2 takes home the Golden Joystick for Best Audio

The Last of Us 2 has won the Golden Joystick Award for Best Audio.

Naughty Dog's much-discussed sequel beat out competition from a strong line-up of nominees, which were:

Ghost of Tsushima

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us 2 (winner)

Paradise Killer

Call of Duty: Warzone

Half-Life: Alyx

Streets of Rage 4

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us 2 is the follow-up to 2013's post-apocalyptic survival adventure, and picks up the story of Ellie and Joel roughly five years later. What follows is an uncompromising exploration of the cycles of violence, with the game's audio selling the sheer brutality of the world you explore. It might not have been a showcase for the most pleasing sounds you'll hear, but you won't be forgetting them in a hurry either.

In our The Last of Us 2 review, Alex Avard writes about the impact of the game's audio: "When you are caught out, and you almost certainly will be, fights descend into a messy trade of gunfire, explosives, and physical blows. It's here where things get extra stressful, particularly when the combat enters close quarters, and The Last of Us' nauseating depiction of raw violence refuses to let you inure to the full weight of your actions, the agonising screams and jugular death rattles of your victims haunting your memory long after you've killed them."

Congratulations to the team at Naughty Dog for winning the Best Audio award at this year's Golden Joystick Awards.

