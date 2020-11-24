God of War: Ragnarok is the Most Wanted Game at the Golden Joystick Awards

The hype is real for God of War: Ragnarok. The much-anticipated follow-up to the acclaimed God of War (2018) has been claimed the Most Wanted Game at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

God of War's Ragnarok's win places it above some major competitors on all sides of the console divide. As well as triumphing over high-profile Xbox nominee Halo Infinite, Kratos' next adventure beat out several of its PlayStation allies too - Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart and Horizon: Forbidden West also featured on the shortlist. Elsewhere, nominees included several other highly sought-after titles, from Bethesda's mysterious Starfield, to FromSoftware's highly anticipated Elden Ring, to the horrifying Resident Evil 8: Village. Hitman 3, Arkane's Deathloop, and Gotham Knights round out the impressive shortlist.

Despite that competition, however, it's no surprise that fans are looking forward to Kratos and Atreus' next outing. God of War was one of the most popular games of 2018, winning big at that year's awards - in total, it claimed prizes for Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, Best Audio, and PlayStation Game of the Year (a particularly impressive feat in a year that also featured Marvel's Spider-Man, Dreams, and Detroit: Become Human). On top of all that, developer Sony Santa Monica was named Studio of the Year in 2018.

With that track record, one might expect a sequel to garner some significant attention. For now, we know very little about God of War: Ragnarok. The game debuted via a teaser trailer at the PS5 showcase, revealing its apocalyptic subject matter and a 2021 release date. Any more than that is anybody's guess, but we're sure it'll live up to the hype.