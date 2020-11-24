Minecraft wins Best Gaming Community at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

The votes are all in and Minecraft has built its way up to the top to be the very first winner of the Best Gaming Community trophy at the Golden Joystick Awards 2020.

Minecraft was up against some other amazing gaming communities, including Fall Guys, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Dreams, and many more.

The full list of nominees was:

Fall Guys (Mediatonic)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)

Minecraft (Mojang Studios)

Dreams (Media Molecule)

Sea of Thieves (Rare)

Warframe (Panic Button Games )

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Games have the power to bring people all around the world together, which is why the Golden Joystick Awards is celebrating communities in gaming with this new award category. Minecraft has inspired so much creativity from players throughout the years. From incredible builds to conquering dungeons, and venturing into the Nether, the imaginative community has truly brought the world of Minecraft to life.

It's been quite a year for Mojang Studios with the release of Minecraft Dungeons back in May. The new adventure inspired by classic dungeon crawlers takes place in the blocky universe of Minecraft. With multiplayer support, you can fight your way through dungeons with friends, or take it on solo. The big Minecraft Nether update also launched in Minecraft in June, taking adventure to the hell dimension to face new challenges. With a new game and more content for the Minecraft community to enjoy, the developer has continued to bring players together in new ways.

Huge Congratulations to Mojang Studios for earning this award from the public vote, and to all of the nominees in this category. There are some truly wonderful communities out there, and making the shortlist is amazing in and of itself.

Need to know more about the star-studded showcase of all things gaming? Head here for our Golden Joystick Awards explainer.