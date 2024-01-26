Even before official mod support, Starfield is approaching the top 10 most-modded games on the world's biggest mod site

Starfield is on track to crack Nexus's top 10 most-modded games ever, and it doesn't even have official mod support yet.

Nexus is the world's biggest modding website, and at the time of writing, it ranks Starfield as its 11th most-modded game of all time with 6,700 available mods, right behind Star Wars: Battlefront 2 at number 10. The rest of the top 10 is dominated by Bethesda games, with Skyrim and Skyrim Special Edition stealing the top two slots, followed by Fallout 4, Fallout New Vegas, Oblivion, and Fallout 3. Stardew Valley is the site's seventh most-modded game, and then Morrowind at number eight, and Cyberpunk 2077 at number nine.

One can only imagine it won't take long for Starfield to crack the top 10, especially considering it's the newest release on the list. Moreover, Bethesda has yet to release Starfield's Creations feature, which will add official mod support to the game when it launches sometime this year. With that in mind, our guide to the best Starfield mods - which is already packed with performance, visual, and quality of life upgrades - is only going to get bigger in the near future.

Outside of mods, Starfield is continuously releasing new updates and shows no signs of slowing down. Its biggest update yet released a couple weeks ago, bringing over 100 fixes alongside graphical improvements for NPCs and space sightseeing. Even so, players were quick to respond to the patch notes with even more requests for changes, many of which Bethesda has promised in future updates.

