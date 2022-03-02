First look - Evan Rachel Wood is Madonna in Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al biopic

Evan Rachel Wood is set to play the Queen of Pop in The Roku Channel's upcoming flick Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - and there's a photo to prove it.

The news comes straight from Weird Al himself, who has been providing the internet with daily onset updates. The parody singer previously released the now viral behind-the-scenes photos of star Daniel Radcliffe in the trademark curly hair, Hawaiian shirt, and glasses.

The Roku Channel was the first to tweet the still and announce Wood's role, but Weird Al one-upped them with a fleshed-out cast list.

"It’s SHOOT DAY #14, my friends, and NOW IT CAN BE TOLD," the singer tweeted. "Daniel Radcliffe’s co-stars in #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory will be Evan Rachel Wood, @rainnwilson, @tobyhuss, and Julianne Nicholson!"

Weird Al famously parodied Madonna's 1984 hit "Like A Virgin" with "Like A Surgeon," turning the sexy single into a humorous song about cutting someone open for the very first time.

"The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle," the film's official synopsis reads.

Wood currently stars as sentient android Dolores Abernathy in the HBO popular sci-fi neo-western Westworld, which has earned her multiple Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has no confirmed release date, but the movie will stream exclusively on The Roku Channel app. For more on what's coming out in 2022, check out our movie release dates guide.