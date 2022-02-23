Here’s your first official look at Daniel Radcliffe playing Weird Al

The first official look at Daniel Radcliffe in the Weird Al Yankovic ‘biopic’ has been released.

The image from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – of Radcliffe with the singer’s iconic curly hair and moustache from his in his 1980s heyday – was posted to Twitter by Weird Al himself.

He wrote, "It never fails - we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out."

Previous shots of Radcliffe on set for the Weird Al movie had been doing the rounds, with the former Harry Potter star looking unrecognizable in his newfound role.

Unlike more po-faced biopics, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is taking a page straight from the parodist’s book – whose hits include "Eat It" and "White & Nerdy" – and giving us a tongue-in-cheek fictional life story.

"The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle," the release reads.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is currently undated. Much like needing Starz to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home first, you’ll have to sign up to another streaming service to watch it – in this case, Roku.

Daniel Radcliffe is next set to appear as an eccentric billionaire in The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum on March 25. For more on what’s still to come in 2022, check out our movie release dates guide.