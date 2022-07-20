Ethan Hawke says Marvel "might not be director-friendly"

Ethan Hawke, who played Arthur Harrow in Moon Knight, has shared his thoughts on Marvel – and on criticism of the studio's output from Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola.

"That group of people is extremely actor-friendly," he told IndieWire (opens in new tab). "They might not be director-friendly, and that could be what Scorsese and Coppola are talking about. But they love actors. I think Kevin Feige had a great thing happen with Robert Downey Jr. and he understood that Downey's passion was a large part of the success. When actors are excited by a part, audiences get excited about watching them. Feige understood the algorithm there, so they're extremely respectful toward the process. The best thing about Moon Knight for me was Oscar [Isaac]'s performance. It's a gonzo thing that happens to have a giant budget – a pretty out-there performance."

Hawke also defended the legendary directors' opinions on the studio. "If people like Scorsese and Coppola don't come out to tell their truth about how there are more important things than making money, who's going to?" he commented, adding: "It's easy for them, but it needs to be somebody in the community saying, 'Hey, everybody, this is not Fanny and Alexander.' If you keep reviewing these movies that are basically made for 14-year-olds like they're Fanny and Alexander or Winter Light, then who the hell's going to get to make Winter Light? I appreciate the elder statesmen of the community reminding people not to set the bar too low. I know it makes some people think they're stuck up, but they're not stuck up."

There's been no official word on a Moon Knight season 2 just yet, but the series certainly left the way open for more – though we probably won't be seeing Harrow again, considering (spoilers ahead) he was killed by Jake Lockley at the end of the show.

Marvel's next releases are I Am Groot and She-Hulk, which both hit Disney Plus this August, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives this November 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else coming soon.