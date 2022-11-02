Kit Harington teases his Marvel future beyond Eternals: "There are plans"

Eternals' Kit Harington has revealed "there are plans" to further his character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The superhero movie's post-credits sequence teased his transformation into Black Knight, and a meeting with Mahershala Ali's Blade, too – but since then, we've not heard anything as to what's in store for Dane Whitman.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the Game of Thrones star reflected on the scene, which sees historian Dane come across the Ebony Blade, and said "it was really exciting" to shoot. "That post credits stuff, you come back and fill them after the film's finished. To see that there could be a continuation is obviously exciting," he continued. "I don't know anything further. I know that there are plans, I think, at some point, but I don't know what they are."

Harington went on to say that he signed on to the project fully aware that portraying Black Knight in a follow-up movie (or two) "might be a possibility" and that that was, in fact, a big reason as to why he pursued the role. "I wasn't that interested in rocking up in a Marvel movie just to play someone's boyfriend," he confessed, noting Dane's romantic relationship with Gemma Chan's Sersi in the flick. "I knew of some future possibilities, so that's always been part of the conversation. But like with anything, you don't really know.

"You sort of do your research on what character it could be, and you go, 'Oh, that looks quite fun.' But it's up to them whether they want to bring that person into their plans. I don't know at this stage. I have no idea what their plans are."

In the comics, the Ebony Blade is a magical sword, forged from a meteorite called the Starstone, by Merlin and Sir Percy. Enchanted, it can not only cut through any substance but also prevents death to its wielder – but there's a price for said immortality. The Ebony Blade also carries a curse that corrupts its users over time, slowly causing them to develop a thirst for violence and destruction. According to Knull, who has dealings with the Eternals' creators, the Celestials, in the source material, it can only be handled by the impure of heart, as it draws out their negative emotions.

