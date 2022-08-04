Eternals actor Patton Oswalt accidentally confirms Chloé Zhao is making a sequel

Eternals 2 is on the way – according to Patton Oswalt, who accidentally disclosed the update in a recent interview. Oswalt appeared in the Eternals post-credits scene as Pip the Troll alongside Starfox, Thanos' brother (also known as Eros), played by Harry Styles.

"They have announced there's going to be an Eternals sequel," Oswalt said during an interview on The Today Show (opens in new tab). "Chloé Zhao is going to direct it. So, hopefully, there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip."

However, Marvel has yet to announce a sequel to the 2021 movie – and there were certainly plenty of upcoming Marvel movies announced at San Diego Comic-Con. That's not to say Eternals 2 won't be a part of Marvel Phase 5 or 6, though. As for what the sequel might entail, it seems pretty likely that we'll see the hunt for the Celestial Arishem.

The ending of Eternals saw Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) left on Earth, before promptly being whisked away into space by Arishem, who is displeased with their actions over the course of the movie. Meanwhile, Druig (Barry Keoghan), Thena (Angelina Jolie), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) are visited by Starfox and Pip, who claim they can help them find Arishem and the rest of the gang.