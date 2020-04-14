Epic confirms Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 will be extended by one month

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is getting a one-month-and-change extension, Epic Games announced today.

Season 2 of Chapter 2 was originally scheduled to conclude at the end of the month, but it will now continue through May. Following this extension, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 will now start on June 4.

"Before then, there’s lots of content coming in the current Season," Epic says. "We have multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!"

This isn't the first time a Fortnite season has been extended. In fact, this is one of the game's smaller extensions. Last year, Epic added a full two months to Chapter 2 Season 1 in order to "prepare for all the new holiday-themed events" planned for December.

Epic didn't specify why Chapter 2 Season 2 has been extended, but it's possible it was for similar reasons. Perhaps a rush of spring or summer content needed a little more time in the oven. On the other hand, perhaps Epic's schedule has been slowed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the delay of many games, including The Last of Us 2 .

In any case, we'll have to wait a bit longer to crack open Chapter 2 Season 3, the contents of which remain a mystery. Season 2 turned out to be much more ambitious than many players expected, so who knows what Epic has in store for June.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack