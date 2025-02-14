Yellowjackets star hints at twist for her character in season 3: "You're gonna realize that maybe you've been seeing more of her than you thought you were"

Yellowjackets star Tawny Cypress has teased that not everything is as it seems for her character in season 3. The actor plays the present-day version of Taissa Turner, a headstrong soccer player as a teen and current "disgraced" politician who often falls into a disassociative fugue state that involves horrifying visions of the 'Man with No Eyes'.

"I'm winging it," Cypress laughs when GamesRadar+ asks her what it was like to explore a darker side of Taissa in season 3. "It's a completely made-up character so I don't have to base it on anything, which is fantastic because you're gonna see a lot of her this season. You're gonna realize that maybe you've been seeing more of her than you thought you were."

Along with Taissa's demons, her reconnection with high school sweetheart Van, played by Lauren Ambrose, is also at the forefront of season 3's present-day timeline. The two met for the first time in years in season 2, but Van kept Tai at arm's length. That's all about to change, though.

"We find Van as an adult and this character has got this, like, hard shell, and she's really pushed away all of the wilderness and isn't in touch with anyone," Ambrose tells us. "I guess there's sort of a softening in rekindling this important relationship with Taissa. They just need each other, and they're just cosmically connected to each other."

The first two episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are out now on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our Yellowjackets season 3 review and our guide to the Yellowjackets season 3 release schedule.