The Recruit fans are blaming The Night Agent for the show's cancelation: "It's Netflix's fault for releasing at the same time"

Earlier this week, The Recruit joined the list of canceled TV shows in 2025 – and fans think Netflix's scheduling is to blame.

The espionage series was axed by Netflix just over a month after the second season dropped on the streamer. Noah Centineo plays CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, whose life is turned upside down when he becomes entangled in an international conspiracy. Although the show debuted in the Netflix top 10 upon release on January 30, it was competing with another spy thriller.

The Night Agent season 2 was released just a week earlier, on January 23, and surpassed The Recruit's viewing figures. Viewers seem to believe that this contributed to The Recruit's cancelation, as subscribers were tuning into The Night Agent instead.

"We can't have nothing, man. Always canceling stuff. And it's Netflix's fault for releasing at the same time as S2 of The Night Agent, which wasn't as good as S2 of The Recruit," said one viewer.

"Netflix canceling The Recruit is an absolute crime. Top 2 shows were The Night Agent and The Recruit, and you guys released a week apart... viewing numbers are on you. We tried to watch them both as quickly as possible," tweeted another.

"They released this at the same time with Night Agent season 2 and this was better than Night Agent season 2. What a waste. A new platform needs to pick this up," echoed someone else.

"It’s Netflix’s own fault for placing The Recruit one week after The Night Agent," wrote another.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It is very disappointing to hear Netflix canceling The Recruit after 2 Seasons. I was worried earlier this year when it was released in the same time window as Night Agent, I guess suspicion confirmed," someone else posted.

Both seasons of The Recruit and The Night Agent are streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our picks of other the best Netflix shows to add to your watchlist.