The Night Agent star had no idea his season 2 co-star originally auditioned to play the Netflix show's female lead

One of Netflix's biggest shows of all time is back on our screens this week as The Night Agent returns. And this time around the stakes are higher than ever before as agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) must prevent a looming attack in New York City.

Following the events of the first season, which was Netflix's most watched show in 2023, Peter has been officially promoted, moving from behind the desk to into the field as a Night Agent.

Mentoring him is fellow Night Agent Alice, played by Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow who, according to the show's production notes, originally auditioned to play female lead Rose Larking for season 1. Whilst Luciane Buchanan was ultimately cast as the tech expert and Peter's love interest, Snow now joins the cast as super spy Alice.

When GamesRadar+ mentions that Snow was originally up for the role of Alice to lead actor Basso in a recent interview, he admits he had no idea that was the case saying: "I didn't know anything about that. That's cool. It all worked out. She was great!"

With Snow's filmography mostly comprising of musicals like Hairspray and rom-coms such as John Tucker Must Die, audiences might be surprised to see her in an action heavy role. However, for Basso that's why Snow is perfect for the part as it shows that really anyone can be a Night Agent, with the program requiring a wide array of skills.

He explains: "It's really cool that we can both be doing the same job. You know typically I think people would look at Peter, someone who's physical and can shoot, run, and fight, and think people in that job look like him, but they don't. There are different Swiss Army tool sets for the Night Action program which might require an Alice, a Brittany, versus a Peter. And I think it's interesting to not only have him deployed to Bangkok to learn from her, but she's sort of guiding him in his first deployment."

